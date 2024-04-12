What questions do you have about Trump's hush money trial?

On Monday, former President Donald Trump is set to go to trial on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records stemming from his $130,000 payment during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is accused of breaking New York campaign finance and tax laws when he allegedly schemed to cover up that payment, which prosecutors say he made to Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged extramarital affair.

