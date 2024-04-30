Wide receiver rankings for 2024 fantasy football

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 14: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There has been something of a merry-go-round at the top wide receiver in fantasy football drafts the past few seasons. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill — all have held claim to the No. 1-ranked WR.

Looks like it's CeeDee Lamb's turn.

There's a chance the Cowboys' star wideout could inhale even more targets and catches this season than he did last.

Regardless, the wide receiver looks loaded once again, especially now that it's been infused by even more rookie talent, led by All-World prospect, Marvin Harrison Jr. How high will drafters select the new Cardinals' WR1?

Who is your favorite fantasy football wide receiver for the 2024 season?