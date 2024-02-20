William Byron wins Daytona 500 under caution

William Byron won the Daytona 500 under caution after Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric crashed as the white flag flew.

Byron got past Chastain with less than three laps to go and was in front as the wreck happened. Though the crash started before the final lap officially began, the caution came out after Byron had started his final lap.

The field was thinned immensely because of a 22-car crash with less than nine laps to go that started when William Byron tagged Brad Keselowski as both drivers were in the top five. The crash took out a bunch of contenders for the win behind race leader Ross Chastain.

The crash started as Byron's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was pushing him to the front. Byron got loose off Bowman's bumper and got into the left rear of Keselowski's car. That sent Keselowski into Joey Logano and collected a bunch of drivers including Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and others.

Just look at how close Keselowski came to hitting the back of Chastain's car.