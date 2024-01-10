Wink Martindale reportedly cursed out Brian Daboll after Giants' defensive staff firings

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) (Rich Schultz/AP)

The offseason for the New York Giants is only a few days old and it's been a bumpy start.

Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, his brother, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson were all fired this week after the team's 6-11 finish to the 2023 season — a year after going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon was not fired, but did leave to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.

There had been questions about defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's future during the second half of the season, something that's yet to be officially resolved.

On Monday, Daboll said he expected Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would be back. But The Daily News' Pat Leonard reported later that day that Martindale had resigned as he seeks another defensive coordinator job or a head coaching role.

The funny thing about that? Accordingto reports, Martindale, who has a year left on his contract for $3 million, has yet to notify the Giants of his resignation.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported that Daboll informed Martindale of the coaching changes during their Monday meeting. Martindale was not happy that the Wilkins brothers, who followed him from the Baltimore Ravens to New York, were being let go as well.

From the New York Post:

On the sideline, it is Drew Wilkins helping Martindale with the personnel groupings and directing traffic for him.

Drew Wilkins helps Martindale devise the defensive schemes.

Martindale, angered by this news, cursed out Daboll, said his piece, got up, slammed the door and walked out of the building.

He notified those close to him he planned to resign.

More than 24 hours later, the Giants still had not heard anything from Martindale.

...

There was a feeling in the building that Martindale and Drew Wilkins were creating their own fiefdom within the coaching staff, at times bypassing Daboll and believing they had to answer only to each other and, ultimately, ownership.

Daboll is all about collaboration and this was not that.

Talk of a diminishing relationship between Daboll and Martindale has been out there since a Jay Glazer report in late November. A parting of ways following the season seemed inevitable.

With Martindale still having a year on his contract, it may not be an easy departure. Should he officially resign he will forfeit the $3 million left on his deal, but the Giants will hold his rights for 2024. He would only need their blessing to move on if he's linked with another defensive coordinator job. Should a head coaching position come along, he would be free to go.

Between overhauling the coaching staff and figuring out what to do with Saquon Barkley, the Giants have plenty on their plate this offseason.