WNBA Finals: Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum power Aces to Game 1 win over Liberty with huge 4th quarter

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

LAS VEGAS — This matchup was nearly inevitable from the moment these two teams were anointed super-teams in the preseason. The New York Liberty and their offseason signings and acquisitions vs. a defending champion Las Vegas Aces homegrown squad.

Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle. The backcourt battle showed the difference between the two teams, and Jackie Young's playoff-career-high 26 points led the Aces to a 99-82 win Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Aces shook off a long layoff between their semifinals sweep and the start of the Finals on Sunday, turning a small halftime deficit into an energy burst out of the break.

"We gave ourselves, I would say a C-, they actually gave themselves a D, but I said, 'I don't think we're that bad,' in that first half, but they turned it around to an A," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said.

For a squad so reliant on its starters, they needed every bit of offense the core four provided. The guard trio scored 72 points. Kelsey Plum also had 26 points, tying the game-high with Young, who was 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Chelsea Gray, whose birthday was Sunday, had 20 points with nine assists.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Aces’ lead grew to as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the largest lead by either team in the game. From there, Las Vegas cruised to the victory.

"We knew we just had to be aggressive and kinda take what the defense was giving us, just make shots, get downhill, just scoring or kicking it out to our teammates to score," Young said.

Las Vegas’ lack of bench depth has been a factor all season, and early on, it looked like it could be the difference in Game 1.

The Liberty got a boost from reserve Marine Johannès and a dominant first half from Jonquel Jones, but couldn’t get its starting guards into rhythm. Breanna Stewart, the 2023 MVP, led the Liberty with 21 points, but most of her damage came in the first half. She was ineffective during the Aces’ fourth-quarter run.

Jones notched her seventh straight playoff double-double, a WNBA single-season playoffs record, and fourth in the Finals. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

"JJ got going early on in the game, think we just tried to make it tough on her. She's a lot to handle. She's a great player," Young said.

Johannès, who had rarely seen the court in the first two rounds of the postseason, knocked down four 3-pointers for 14 points.

Michelob Ultra Arena was sold out as soon as the matchup was set, and those in attendance kept the atmosphere intense throughout, chanting “MVP” when Wilson went to the foul line, alluding to the tight 2023 MVP race.

Adding to the atmosphere was an array of celebrities and other athletes on hand. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes sat courtside near Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On the opposite sideline, Aces owner Mark Davis sat with new minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Members of the Brooklyn Nets were scattered throughout the arena, along with actor Mark Wahlberg.

2023 WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Aces 99, Liberty 82 (Las Vegas leads, 1-0)Game 2: At Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN)Game 3: At New York, 3 p.m. ET Oct. 15 (ABC)Game 4*: At New York, 8 p.m. ET Oct. 18 (ESPN)Game 5*: At Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Oct. 20 (ESPN)* — if necessary