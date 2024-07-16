WNBA rookie progress report: Veteran rookies carving out a different pathway to the league

A phone call, happy tears and a whirlwind journey to the United States. That’s how it happened for Julie Vanloo, Sevgi Uzun and Olivia Époupa, who are part of this season’s WNBA group of “veteran rookies.”

The phrase seems like an oxymoron, but it’s the best way to describe the trio, which has years of professional experience but is playing its first WNBA season. Leonie Fiebich of the New York Liberty and Jaelyn Brown of the Wings also fall into the category – though Fiebich, 24, is younger than the others, and Brown played college basketball in the United States.

Veteran rookies aren’t a new phenomenon. Rebekah Gardner made waves as a 31-year-old rookie for the Sky in 2022, making the All-Rookie team, and since then that particular path to the W has become more prevalent. As teams look to gain an edge or build for the future, finding players with professional experience, both in other leagues and at the national team level, has its benefits.

“They can be that calm in the storm,” said Latricia Trammel, who coaches Uzun, 26, on the Wings. “And just the physicality and the scouting. Knowing how to adapt, and make adjustments.”

For Uzun, Vanloo and Époupa, the WNBA was always the ultimate goal, even if the journey took longer than it does for a typical rookie.

The idea of playing in the WNBA was first presented to Uzun at 16. She was playing for Besiktas, a team in her native Turkey, with current Mercury player Natasha Cloud. Cloud told Uzun she had the potential to play in the WNBA and encouraged her to play college basketball in the United States.

Uzun toyed with the idea, but ultimately wasn’t ready to leave home.

“I wanted to, but I won’t lie, it was scary for me to leave everything behind,” Uzun said. “I also knew I was in a good spot. I was 16, but I was practicing with the senior team, and they were putting a lot of investment in me.”

Uzun spent five seasons with Besiktas, and seven more with various clubs in Turkey before the Wings contacted her agent about coming to Dallas. She’s been playing for Fenerbahçe with Natasha Howard, which helped the Wings organization get further acquainted with Uzun as a player and person. And when the prospect of coming to the United States came up again, this time, she was ready.

“The WNBA was always a goal, but I knew it would come with time,” Uzun said. “And I felt like this was the perfect timing.”

It’s been a whirlwind first season for Uzun, as the Wings have struggled with injuries. The guard says it feels like every day she wakes up to the news that someone else is out. But despite the 5-19 record, Uzun feels her team has potential. She’s also responded well to her ever-changing role, averaging 5.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

Washington’s Vanloo is in a similar situation, playing for a 6-18 team that’s been plagued with injuries. But at 31, her dream of playing in the WNBA was a long time coming, and Vanloo is making the most of her opportunity. She’s averaging 8 points and 5.1 assists per game and recently set a Mystics rookie record for the most made 3s in a season with 46.

The Mystics have had their eyes on Vanloo for years, thanks to fellow Belgian player Emma Meesseman, who played in Washington from 2013-20. The two play together on the Belgian national team, so the Mystics have become familiar with Vanloo’s game. But they weren’t sold on the guard right away.

“We weren’t sure she was going to be a WNBA player when she was younger,” Mystics coach Eric Thibault said. “But we kept watching her, and she really improved and became a true point guard. We love her spirit, and the enthusiasm she plays with.”

The main concern for the Mystics with Vanloo early in her career was her penchant for taking chances on the court. Vanloo, Thibault said, was too high-risk, high-reward. But now, in her first year in the WNBA, Vanloo has found a way to balance her exciting style with the maturity the Mystics are looking for at point guard.

“I think people really appreciate my style of play, especially because I’m a pass-first point guard with some flash,” she said. “I know my style fits into this league, and I was ready.”

But being ready doesn’t always translate to a WNBA contract. That’s something Époupa knows well. The 30-year-old French guard has had interest from teams in the past, but it wasn’t until she was officially heading to Minnesota that the excitement set in.

“You always want to challenge yourself as a player, so the WNBA has always been on my mind,” she said. “It’s one of the best leagues in the world.”

Époupa’s landing spot has been vastly different from Vanloo’s and Uzun’s. While they are playing for teams looking to build for the future, Époupa’s Minnesota Lynx are in fourth place with a 16-8 record. On a championship-contending team, minutes are hard to come by. Epoupa has played in 15 games this season, averaging 6.7 minutes per appearance. But despite her limited playing time, Époupa’s impact is always felt, as she brings intense energy off the bench.

“It is always my mindset to have this big determination, no matter what,” Époupa said. “Sometimes you might play two minutes, sometimes you might play more. We have a very, very competitive team and we have great players, so I accepted that this will be a challenge and also a learning experience.”

Despite years of professional experience for the trio of veteran rookies, there is a learning curve when it comes to the WNBA.

The schedule is intense, with more games and less time for recovery. The quick turnaround between games also means fewer practices, which makes acclimating to a new team a challenge.

And, Uzun says, it’s a much higher level of play.

“In my fourth game, Arike (Ogunbowale) scored 40 points,” Uzun said. “After the game we went into the locker room and I looked at her and said, ‘This might be my Welcome to the WNBA moment, because I’ve never seen anyone score 40 points. I’ve seen 30, but never 40.’”

Adjustment periods aside, the three veteran rookies agree there are plenty of players overseas who are capable of making a WNBA roster. And as the league expands, with two new franchises in the Bay Area and Toronto being added in 2025 and 2026, respectively, there will be more room for them.

And the league will be better for it.

“We add some spice to the game,” Vanloo said.