Women's World Cup Day 13 recap: England easily beats China to win Group D

China v England: Group D - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Lauren James #7 of England celebrates with team mates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 1, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

England sealed a Group D victory with an easy 6-1 win over China Tuesday morning.

It was the English women’s best performance of the tournament. England scored on all but one of its shots on target as Alessia Russo opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Lauren Hemp added a second in the 26th minute.

Lauren James scored on either side of halftime before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly added to the margin of victory.

LAUREN JAMES ONLY KNOWS HOW TO SCORE BANGERS FROM OUTSIDE OF THE AREA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/LgggBeNzax — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

China was overpowered and overmatched throughout this game as Wang Shuang’s penalty in the 57th minute averted a shutout loss. England had nearly 75% possession.

England had won each of its first two World Cup games by a score of 1-0 and will play Nigeria early Monday morning in the Round of 16.

Denmark 2, Haiti 0

Denmark advanced as the No. 2 team from Group D with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Denmark scored just three minutes into the game but Simone Boye’s goal was ruled out after she was inches offside in the buildup. The Danes got their first goal of the game in the 21st minute from Penille Harder via the penalty spot after Dayana Pierre-Louis was called for a handball inside the box.

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger 🇩🇰



Pernille Harder scores her first FIFA Women's World Cup goal and the 100th of the 2023 tournament! pic.twitter.com/PEZeRAyF4Z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Denmark controlled the game as Haiti had to push to get a win and score multiple goals. The Danes appeared to go up 2-0 in the 83rd minute on Harder’s second goal of the game but the goal was ruled out for a foul as Haiti goalie Kerly Theus got kicked milliseconds after she cleared the ball away from outside her box.

The second goal finally came 10 minutes into added time as Sanne Troelsgaard coolly slotted home a shot at the far post.

Sanne Troelsgaard seals it for Denmark! 🇩🇰🔥 pic.twitter.com/6c26TeOzlt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Denmark will play Australia in the Round of 16 on Monday.

United States 0, Portugal 0

The U.S. played a drab 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday to advance to the knockout rounds.

Don't feel bad if you decided to sleep instead of watch this game in the early morning hours. The USWNT looked disjointed and was inches from being eliminated from the tournament in added time.

Portugal’s Ana Capeta hit the post in the 92nd minute after she got through the U.S. defense and beat goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Had Capeta scored, the U.S. would have needed to get a goal in the final minutes to tie and advance.

Portugal was this close 😬 pic.twitter.com/UMIZnAqyib — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

The U.S. has scored just one goal over the last two matches despite tallying 35 shots. Its second-place finish in Group E means Sweden is the likely Round of 16 opponent on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET.

Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0

The Netherlands made things easy against Vietnam in a 7-0 win. The Dutch had four goals in the first 23 minutes as it entered the game needing to make up two goals in goal difference on the United States.

Goal differential ultimately didn’t matter thanks to the USWNT’s tie against Portugal as the U.S. ended up with five points to the Netherlands’ seven. The Netherlands' win Tuesday morning is the biggest blowout of the tournament so far.

The Netherlands earn the biggest win of the tournament so far to top Group E and advance to the Round of 16! 🇳🇱



Rewatch Netherlands' commanding victory in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T7aRxvMW7l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Lieke Martens scored first for the Dutch as the Netherlands entered halftime with a 5-0 lead and were able to coast in the second half.

Both Jill Roord and Esmee Brugts scored twice for the Netherlands as they have a very manageable draw through to the semifinals as Group E winners. The USWNT entered the Women’s World Cup as the favorites to win but it’s easy to see how the Netherlands has a claim to that status through the group stage.