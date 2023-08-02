Women's World Cup Day 14 recap: It's official, the USWNT will play Sweden on Sunday

Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist (15) celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal with team mates during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Sweden ensured that it will be the United States’ opponent early Sunday morning with a 2-0 win over Argentina to clinch Group G.

Perhaps eyeing the USWNT, Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson changed nine starters for the Argentina game as Sweden entered with two wins in its first two games.

Rebecka Blomqvist broke a 0-0 tie in the 66th minute with the go-ahead goal and then Elin Rubensson made sure Sweden was going to get all three points with a 90th-minute penalty kick.

Sweden’s backups were very aggressive; the Swedes committed 21 fouls but had just one yellow card. Argentina mustered only two shots on goal as it ended the World Cup with a draw and two losses.

Sweden had a goal differential of +8 in its three group stage games

The game kicks off at 5 a.m. ET on Fox.

South Africa 3, Italy 2

South Africa got a surprising win over Italy thanks to Thembi Kgatlana’s goal in the 92nd minute.

Kgatlana gave South Africa a 3-2 win and pushed South Africa into the knockout rounds and eliminated the Italians.

Arianna Caruso put Italy up 1-0 in the 11th minute and tied the game at 2-2 with a penalty in the 74th minute. South Africa tied the game at 1-1 thanks to an own goal by Benedetta Orsi in the 32nd minute and took a 2-1 lead on Hildah Magaia’s goal in the 67th.

Orsi’s own goal tied the game after she attempted to play a back pass to goalie Francesca Durante and didn’t realize where Durante was on the field.

All Italy needed was a tie with South Africa entering the game winless. Italy lost to Sweden but had beaten Argentina. With Argentina also winless, four points would have been comfortably enough to get the Italians through to the Round of 16.

Instead, South Africa finished the group stage with four points while Italy had just three.