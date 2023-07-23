Women's World Cup 2023 Day 4: Jamaica plays historic draw against France

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood gets lifted up after playing to a 0-0 draw during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)

Jamaica secured a 0-0 draw against France Sunday, showing they're not the same team that debuted at the World Cup four years ago and lost all three games.

They entered the match as underdogs, ranked 43rd in the world. Meanwhiile, fifth-ranked France is a large favorite for the title.

Despite France striker Kadidiatou Diani creating multiple offensive opportunities, the Reggae Girlz diminished France’s chances of winning Group F by holding them off. France is now down two points.

The result also gives Jamaica their first-ever point at a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Jamaica had its best opportunity to score in the first half, a strong free kick from captain Khadija Shaw. Unfortunately, the team will be without her for its next two games, as she received two yellow cards and was dismissed from the match late in the second half.

Jamaica will meet Panama next, on July 29.

Sweden 2, South Africa 1

What appeared to be set for another historic draw Sunday became a late 2-1 win for world No. 3 Sweden in the Group G matchup.

South Africa, ranked 54th, was also making its second appearance at this tournament. Similar to Jamaica, the team exited in the group stage in 2019 without picking up a single point.

During the match, played in the pouring rain, Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt's sealed it with a winner in the 90th minute.

South Africa started strong, with Hildah Magaia scoring in the 48th minute, South Africa's second goal in tournament history. She appeared to suffer an injury in that effort as she was later substituted out and left the pitch in tears.

It was Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo who ultimately cancelled out Magaia's opener in the 65th minute.

The Swedes are now leading the group, which could change when Italy and Argentina play on Monday.

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

Making World Cup debut, Portugal players were moved to tears as they heard their national anthem before the milestone match. Fighting until the end, Netherlands experience won 1-0.

For Portugal, the defeat will serve as a motivator as they look to continue on in the tournament.

The team wasn't able to shift momentum and seize control after Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt gave the 2019 finalist an edge with a goal in the first 15 minutes.

With all three points, Netherlands will face the USWNT and try their hand again at the matchup from the 2019 final.