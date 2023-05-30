WR Tyler Boyd says Bengals 'one-upped' Chiefs in free agency by getting Orlando Brown

NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate during an interview with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports - 19923122

The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, and wide receiver Tyler Boyd gave reporters some perfectly competitive comments about the addition at offseason workouts on Tuesday.

Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a four-year, $64 million deal that will place him on the side of protecting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow instead of Patrick Mahomes. Boyd gave a quick jab to the competition when asked about the move.

"We have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs," he said. "To see him come over. And I was like, 'Yeah, we one-upped y'all.' but at the end of the day, he's a great player, no matter where he went. He's probably one of the best at his position, you know, and just adding him to what we got already. You know, it's gonna allow Joe (Burrow) to have more time and it's going to give us the will to put up those points. So I'm just happy to have him."

There's no denying the Chiefs and Bengals' budding rivalry. The teams met in the last two AFC title games and two other times in the last two years. Cincinnati boasts a 3-1 record in those matchups. The loss came in the most recent AFC Championship Game, something Boyd feels like he could've prevented if he had been healthy. He recorded two catches for 40 yards before sustaining a deep thigh bruise in the second quarter of the 23-20 loss.

"Still to this day, I feel like if I would have played the whole game, I was the key factor," Boyd said Tuesday via ESPN. "We would've won the game."

Boyd can't change the past, but Brown's presence gives the Chiefs even more of a competitive edge.

Even better, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said losing Brown "hurts my soul," on his New Heights podcast. "It's like watching your best friend just turn evil on you," Kelce added.

Kelce and the Chiefs won't have Brown when they meet the Bengals in this upcoming season, but they will have the home-field advantage on Dec. 31 when the rivals meet in the regular season at Arrowhead Stadium.