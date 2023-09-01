Yahoo Fantasy experts reveal final piece of draft advice

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

If you listen to one pod before your drafts this weekend, this is the one.

Chances are if you’re listening to this special edition podcast you are potentially days, maybe hours, perhaps mere minutes away from your most important drafts of the year. Labor Day Weekend is when the majority of drafts do in fact take place (and we know this from internal numbers at Yahoo - 60% of leagues are drafting this weekend!).

To conclude "Cram Week" and our draft season coverage we have everyone on the Yahoo Fantasy staff here to provide their one last piece of advice you need to know before heading into your drafts. Yahoo's Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus, Jorge Martin and Kate Magdziuk all share their final convictions of the draft season.

To end the pod, Matt Harmon shares the two things he wants you to think about when drafting this year. So enjoy this jam packed, yet efficient, show that puts a bow on draft season. We promise after listening you will be ready for your draft. Good luck to everyone out there this holiday weekend!

1:15 - Dalton Del Don's final piece of draft advice

4:50 - Jorge Martin's final piece of draft advice

8:25 - Scott Pianowski's final piece of draft advice

14:22 - Dan Titus' final piece of draft advice

16:57 - Andy Behren's final piece of draft advice

19:56 - Kate Magdziuk's final piece of draft advice

25:20 - Matt Harmon's final piece of draft advice

