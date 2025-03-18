Yahoo Sports AM: MLB in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 18: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks in the field for the warm up prior to the MLB Tokyo Series game against Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on March 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

🚨 Headlines

🏀 Rose win the title: Rose claimed Unrivaled's inaugural title with a 62-54 victory over Vinyl. Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and her teammates earned $50,000 each for the win, nearly a quarter of the average Unrivaled salary ($220,000) and a third of the WNBA's (~$150,000).

⛳️ New York advances to Finals: New York Golf Club, led by world No. 3 Xander Schauffele, upset top-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club in the first TGL semifinal to book a spot in next week's best-of-three championship.

🏀 Sixers shut down George: Paul George will miss the rest of the season with groin and knee injuries. He played just 41 games this year for the 76ers (23-45), who remain six games out of a play-in spot.

🏈 Stingley gets paid: The Texans signed All-Pro CB Derek Stingley Jr. to a three-year, $90 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

⚾️ Strider's electric return: Braves righty Spencer Strider, who led the majors in strikeouts in 2023, struck out six across 2.2 perfect innings in his first appearance since undergoing elbow surgery last April.

⚾️ America, Japan and the National Pastime

The MLB season began a couple hours ago in Tokyo, where the Dodgers and Cubs are playing a two-game series at the Tokyo Dome.

Homecoming: No matchup better represents MLB's recent explosion of Japanese talent, with five Japanese players taking the field this week on their native soil.

The Dodgers boast three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani alongside RHPs Yoshinobu Yamamoto (today's starter) and rookie Rōki Sasaki (tomorrow's starter).

For the Cubs, LHP Shōta Imanaga (today's starter) was an All-Star last year as a rookie, while OF Seiya Suzuki has hit 55 HR since debuting in 2022.

As the season-opener plays out on the other side of the world, let's examine the long and shared history of our National Pastime and Japan's most popular sport…

Back at the beginning: Baseball has been in Japan for nearly as long as it's been in the states thanks to American teacher Horace Wilson, who moved to Tokyo in 1872 and taught the game to his students.

The game flourished for decades, and in 1905 the next great cultural exchange took place when the Waseda University team traveled from Tokyo to the U.S. to play colleges up and down the West Coast.

Waseda brought home skills like the wind-up and breaking ball and were influenced by college marching bands, which inspired the ōendan, or "cheering squad" now synonymous with Japanese baseball.

Sports diplomacy: Waseda's trip kicked off decades of similar series, with more than 100 U.S. college and pro teams embarking on baseball tours of Japan dubbed Nichibei Yakyū. (Nichibei means "Japan and the U.S.," and "yakyū" means baseball.)

The Babe abroad: The most consequential of these Nichibei Yakyū came in 1934, when Babe Ruth led a team of future Hall of Famers on a 19-game barnstorming tour against a Japanese all-star team organized by the president of Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper.

Lasting impact: That all-star team stayed together, and two years later helped form Japan's first professional baseball league, which in 1950 reorganized itself into the NPB. You know that team today as the Yomiuri Giants, who remain the country's oldest professional sports team.

Coming to America: In 1964, lefty hurler Masanori Murakami made history as MLB's first Japanese-born player. 30 years later, Hideo Nomo picked up where he left off and the infusion of talent has rapidly accelerated ever since. All told, 81 Japanese players have donned an MLB uniform, with No. 82 debuting tomorrow when Sasaki takes the mound.

⛳️ Rory wins, closes in on $100M

When Jack Nicklaus* won the first Players Championship in 1974, he earned $50,000. When Rory McIlroy won the 2025 edition on Monday, he earned $4.5 million.

Rolling in dough: McIlroy is already at $8.7 million in on-course earnings this year and is now $290,938 away from joining Tiger Woods* as the PGA Tour's second $100 million man.

By the numbers:

Career earnings: $99,709,062

Career starts: 281

Average per outing: $382,027

Plus: McIlroy also banked $33 million for winning the 2022 Tour Championship ($18 million) and the 2019 Tour Championship ($15 million), but that bonus money, since 2019, is not considered part of a golfer's official earnings, notes Golfweek's Todd Kelly.

Question: Is Rory playing the best golf of his career at age 35? In his last 25 starts, he has five wins, three runners-up, 14 top 5s, 22 top 25s and only one missed cut.

*Speaking of Jack and Tiger… McIlroy joined the two of them, and Scottie Scheffler, as the only four golfers in history to win multiple majors and multiple Players Championships.

🏀 One school, two tournaments

27 schools made both NCAA tournaments. That number will be trimmed to 26 tonight when North Carolina and San Diego State go head-to-head in the men's First Four.

Looking back: There have been 15 instances where a school advanced to both the men's and women's Final Four in the same year. More than half of those (8) have come in the last 15 years, including two last season alone.

1983: Georgia

1999: Duke

2002: Oklahoma

2003: Texas

2004: UConn (both won titles)

2005: Michigan State

2006: LSU

2009: UConn (women won)

2011: UConn (men won)

2013: Louisville (men won)

2014: UConn (both won)

2016: Syracuse

2017: South Carolina (women won)

2024: NC State

2024: UConn (men won)

Looking ahead: Who are the top candidates to pull off the Final Four "double" this year? Duke is the safest bet (1 seed for men, 2 seed for women), but don't sleep on Maryland (4 for both), Tennessee (2 and 5), Kentucky (3 and 4), Alabama (2 and 5), UCLA (7 and 1), Michigan State (2 and 7) and UConn (8 and 2).

🎓 The end of recruiting as we know it?

21.9 years old. That's the average age of a college baseball player this season, up from 20.1 years old in 2022.

What's happening? The uptick in age is partly due to COVID redshirts (extra year of eligibility), which will soon be a thing of the past. But it's also a result of the transfer portal, which is here to stay. As coaches focus more time and resources on luring transfers, less attention is being paid to high schoolers, and there are fewer roster spots available for them.

It's not just baseball… St. John's basketball coach Rick Pitino says he won't recruit a single high school player this year, opting instead to focus on the portal. "We're losing [three seniors]. You can't replace them with high school kids," said Pitino. He even said he'd turn down a 5-star recruit. "I don't think you can win big with high school kids."

📺 Watchlist: The Madness begins

The men's NCAA tournament begins tonight with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

No. 16 Saint Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama State (6:40pm ET, truTV): Saint Francis is here despite going 13-17 against D-I teams this season. The winner gets No. 1 Auburn.

No. 11 UNC vs. No. 11 SDSU (9:10pm truTV): The 2022 runner-up vs. the 2023 runner-up. The winner gets No. 6 Ole Miss.

More to watch:

⚾️ MLB: Dodgers vs. Cubs (6:10am, Fox) … Season-opener in Tokyo.

🏀 NBA: Nets at Celtics (7:30pm, NBA); Bucks at Warriors (10pm, NBA)

🏒 NHL: Utah at Oilers* (9pm, ESPN)

⛳️ TGL: Atlanta vs. The Bay (7pm, ESPN) … Winner will face New York in the finals.

*Triple digits: Oilers star Leon Draisaitl (101 points) has his sixth 100-point season, tied for the seventh-most in NHL history.

🏈 NFL trivia

Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have a combined average annual salary of $69 million after striking new deals, by far the most of any WR duo.

Question: Which duo is second at $58.3 million?

Hint: Warm weather.

Answer at the bottom.

📸 Photo finish

Hang it in The Louvre.

Trivia answer: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins)

