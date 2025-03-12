Yahoo Sports Launches New Home for Comprehensive Collectibles Coverage Powered by CLLCT with Additional Content from Sports Card Investor, Mantel

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 - Yahoo Sports announced a partnership today with cllct to launch a destination for comprehensive sports collectibles coverage. The Yahoo Sports website now features a hub of written and video coverage produced by cllct, a leading media and marketing consultancy dedicated to the collectibles and memorabilia industry.

Yahoo Sports has also partnered with Sports Card Investor and Mantel to bolster coverage in the hub with additional video and newsletter offerings.

“We’re thrilled to team up with three trusted voices in ‘the hobby’ to create a one-stop shop for comprehensive collectibles content,” said Sam Farber, Yahoo Sports Head of Content. “This experience will deliver news, coverage, and insights to avid collectors and sports fans alike.”

cllct, a respected authority in collectibles culture and lifestyle created by Darren Rovell, will distribute original reporting, expert insights, and unique storytelling in the hub. This includes coverage of sports auction, card and memorabilia news and trends, profiles of industry trailblazers, and exclusive video content. New collectors will be able to learn the space through cllct's regular FAQ and how-to series.

“This partnership marks a transformative moment for collectibles culture,” said Darren Rovell, founder of cllct. “By teaming up with Yahoo Sports, we’re amplifying our ability to tell the stories that matter most to collectors, fans, and brands alike, while engaging a broader audience of sports enthusiasts who may just be discovering the incredible value and appeal of collectibles and collectible-themed marketing.”

Sports Card Investor, a leading trading card content network and data platform founded by Geoff Wilson, will deliver a wide range of video content. This includes analysis of the hottest cards of the week, mailbags, card show vlogs, collector spotlights, and interviews from The Geoff Wilson Show.

“We believe the sports card hobby is the greatest hobby in the world,” said Geoff Wilson, founder of Sports Card Investor. “Our goal is to educate, entertain and inspire new collectors and seasoned veterans as they build their collections and enjoy the awesome community. By partnering with Yahoo Sports, we have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience and ensure that the hobby continues to grow and thrive.”

Mantel, a leading social media and content platform built solely for collectors, will tap into its user base to source trend stories, collector-profiles, and Collecting 101 content for the hub. Yahoo Sports users will also gain access to the celebrity-collector video series, Mantel Quality Stories, hosted by Buster Scher, as well as popular weekly newsletters Above the Mantel and Mail Day.

“The sports collectibles industry continues to explode in popularity, and the commitment from Yahoo Sports to covering this space will point an even bigger spotlight on sports cards and memorabilia,” said Evan Parker, CEO of Mantel. “Every day we get to see our members’ passion for collecting, and we can’t wait to share the best finds, trends, and stories that we uncover on Mantel with the Yahoo Sports audience.”

The Yahoo Sports collectibles hub is available today on the Yahoo Sports website: yahoosports.com/collectibles. Content from the hub will also be shared across Yahoo Sports YouTube and social channels and integrated with broader Yahoo Sports coverage when stories have collectibles angles.

