Yankees' Domingo Germán suspended 10 games after ejection for violating foreign substance policy

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was fined and hit with a 10 game suspension on Wednesday for violating the league’s foreign substances rules.

Germán will not appeal his suspension, and it will start immediately. He will be eligible to return on May 28 against the San Diego Padres.

The punishment came after Germán was ejected in the fourth inning of their 6-3 win on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Germán, crew chief James Hoye said, had the “stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”

"My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm," Hoye said, via The Associated Press .

Tuesday’s ejection marked at least the second time this season officials have questioned Germán for violating the foreign substance rule. Hoye’s crew looked at him during a start he made last month against the Minnesota Twins, but he was allowed to stay in the game.

Germán's ejection was the second of its kind in Major League Baseball this season. New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended on April 20.

Germán, who retired his first nine batters in Tuesday’s win before he was ejected, insisted it was just rosin on his hand.

"It was definitely just the rosin bag," Germán said through a translator, via The Associated Press . "It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don't need any extra help to grab the baseball."

Germán, 30, holds a 2-3 record in nine starts so far this season, his sixth with the Yankees. He holds a 3.75 ERA in 48 innings pitched. The Yankees, who fell to the Blue Jays 3-0 on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series, hold a 25-20 overall record. They are expected to start Luis Severino in Germán’s place on Sunday during the suspension.