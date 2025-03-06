Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton gets 2nd round of PRP injections in injured elbows, surgery viewed as 'last resort'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton received a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections on Thursday to continue accelerating the healing process in his injured elbows, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Stanton, 35, is expected to rejoin the Yankees in Tampa this weekend, but likely will not engage in baseball activities. Asked why the tendinitis wasn't addressed during the offseason, Cashman explained that Stanton didn't say he was having difficulty until shortly before reporting to spring training.

"The complaints didn't come up until right before camp," Cashman said, <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.mlb.com/news/giancarlo-stanton-receives-more-treatment-for-injured-elbows">via MLB.com</a>. "Ultimately, he was dealing with it at the end of last year and obviously thought we were in a good place. I think he was feeling like we were in a good place, but then it reared its ugly head about three weeks before camp, is my understanding."

The 16-year veteran will begin the 2025 MLB season in the injured list, the Yankees previously announced. Stanton hasn't been able to participate in spring training due to tendinitis in both elbows, which has prevented him from swinging a bat for the past month. The tendinitis has been an issue for him going back to last season.

When Stanton was asked before leaving Tampa why he didn't have surgery over the winter, he said "I don't know." He has previously said that he expects to deal with discomfort in his elbows throughout the season, even with corrective steps taken.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman discusses Giancarlo Stanton’s status, saying surgery would be a “last resort”: pic.twitter.com/ps6Y9Tmci9 — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 6, 2025

Surgery to fix the problem now, which would sideline Stanton for three months, is viewed as "a last resort," said Cashman.

"I can't rule out surgery, but I know it's not recommended in the front end of this thing," Cashman added. "If you have a number of different failed attempts, then obviously you start looking at different ways of intervention."

Last season, Stanton batted .233 with a .773 OPS, 27 home runs, 20 doubles and 72 RBI in 114 games. He was a force during the postseason, hitting seven home runs with a 1.048 OPS. (Stanton was named ALCS MVP after hitting four homers against the Cleveland Guardians.)

In Stanton's absence, Aaron Judge is likely to see more time at DH. He started there in the Yankees' Grapefruit League game versus the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, with Trent Grisham playing center field, Cody Bellinger in right and Jasson Domínguez in left field.

Other options include Ben Rice, outfielder Everson Pereira, catcher/infielder J.C. Escarra and veteran first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith, who hit 22 doubles and six homers last season with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees open the 2025 MLB season March 27 at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.