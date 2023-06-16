Neil Young adds more dates to his Coastal Tour

By Jill Lances

Neil Young has added more shows to his Coastal Tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added two more dates to the trek.

After his July 13 concert at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles sold out, Young added a second date at the same venue, this time on July 10. He’s also added a new city to the tour, with a July 24 show at Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The Coastal Tour, featuring special guest Chris Pierce, is set to kick off with a four-night stand at Los Angeles' John Anson Ford Theatre on July 1, 2, 4 and 5. Young has said the tour will focus on songs he hasn't played live before.

The tour will be Young's first since before the pandemic. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at neilyoungarchives.com.

