Neil Young adds second date to Roxy 50th anniversary celebration

Neil Young has added a second date to his celebration of The Roxy's 50th anniversary.

As previously reported, Young is set to perform at the famed West Hollywood venue on September 20. Now, he's added a second show on September 21.

Both shows will benefit The Painted Turtle, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, which educates children with severe speech and physical impairments.

The concerts are taking place almost 50 years to the day Young first performed for the venue's opening. He opened The Roxy with a three-night stand September 20-22, 1973, and a recording of the concerts, Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live, was released as a live album in April 2018.

So far, there's no info on when Young tickets will go on sale. When there, it will be posted to theroxyturns50.com.

But that’s not the only way The Roxy is celebrating its 50th year.

Roxy owner Lou Adler is set to curate a new album, Live at the Roxy, featuring performances from such stars as Young, Bruce Springsteen, the Ramones, Warren Zevon and more. Music fans will be able to listen to it at the Grammy Museum exhibit, The Roxy: 50 and Still Rockin', which opens in September. It will also be available for purchase there, with proceeds going to MusiCares.

