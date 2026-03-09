Neil Young back in the studio with Chrome Hearts

Singer Neil Young performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Neil Young is back in the studio.

In a new post on his Neil Young Archives site, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed that he's recording a new album with his band Chrome Hearts.

The post started out with Young commenting on what’s been going on in America, writing, “I am so hurt for this country. Politics today is sad and depressing for me. I can’t do it anymore.”

"I can go out and demonstrate my feelings about it," he added, before calling President Donald Trump "the worst president in the history of our country."

He then let fans know what he’s been up to.

“Now, thankfully, once again, I’m in the studio recording a new album with the Chrome Hearts,” he wrote. “I love the songs and the feelings of life and love. Music is. So far we have eight new songs. They make me feel.”

Young released his first album with Chrome Hearts, Talkin to the Trees, in June 2025. He was supposed to hit the road with the band this summer, but in February he canceled the tour, noting he "decided to take a break."

