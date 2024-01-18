Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt & more to join The Rolling Stones at 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest

The lineup for the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been announced, and while The Rolling Stones were already revealed as the May 2 headliners, they aren't the only big name on the bill.

The festival is set to take place over two weekends, April 25 – 28 and May 2 – 5, with a lineup that also includes Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Bonnie Raitt and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Heart, Earth, Wind and Fire and The Beach Boys.

In addition, the late Jimmy Buffett, who played Jazz Fest numerous times throughout his career, will be celebrated with a special set featuring his longtime backup band, the Coral Reefer Band.

Other artists on the bill include Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Queen Latifah, Widespread Panic and Trombone Shorty.

Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now, with single day tickets set to go on sale in February. More information and the complete lineup can be found at nojazzfest.com.

