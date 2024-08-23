Neil Young to drop 'Official Release Series Volume 5' albums on standalone CD and vinyl

Back in July, Neil Young released the fifth installment in his Official Release Series, featuring four remastered albums. Now he's giving fans another way to snag those records.

The four albums featured in the set included 1989's Freedom, which includes the Young classic "Rockin' In The Free World"; 1990's Ragged Glory; and two albums from 1991: the live record Weld and the companion Arc, described as "a 35-minute outburst of feedback, improvisation, guitar solos and vocal fragments."

Starting Oct. 4, instead of having to get all four in the set, Young will release each album separately on vinyl and CD. The box set release marked the first time all these albums had been remastered for vinyl, and it was Arc's first time on vinyl ever.

All four albums are available for preorder now. In addition, the albums will be released on hi-res digital audio at Neil Young Archives and most digital service providers.

