Neil Young endorses Kamala Harris & Tim Walz

Neil Young is the latest artist to support Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

In a post to his Neil Young Archives site, with the headline "Why I Love Kamala Harris," Young writes, "Kamala Harris — She is an honest forthright truth teller who is experienced in the White House, free from ambiguity or evasiveness, who goes straight to the point."

He adds, “Clear headed, young enough to hold the office for a couple of bright future terms, Kamala Harris is a good person who is unafraid to take on criminals and uphold the law of the USA. She’s my candidate for the future of this country.”

Young, a Canadian who became a naturalized American citizen in 2020, added that she “will take on the billionaire class and make them pay their fair share of taxes,” noting, “She will not owe them favors. She is a kind, considerate American."

He concluded the post with, "Cast your vote for a beautiful future for your family. Kamala Harris for President.”

Young’s support for Harris shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The rocker has been very vocal about his feelings toward Donald Trump and has threatened to sue him over the use of his songs, like “Rockin’ In The Free World,” at rallies.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.