Neil Young to headline Harvest Moon benefit concert

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts are set to headline the Harvest Moon benefit concert in California. This is the second year in a row that Young has performed at the event.

The afternoon concert will take place Oct. 25 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California. The lineup also includes Beck and Lana Del Rey, with additional artists to be named.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit both The Painted Turtle, which offers the camp experience to children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

“We’re honored to welcome Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Beck, and Lana Del Rey to Harvest Moon this year,” said April Tani, executive director of The Painted Turtle. “This gathering, where music, nature, and purpose come together, is a powerful celebration of hope and community. It’s an opportunity for all of us to support two extraordinary organizations making a real difference in children’s lives.”

Tickets are on sale now at harvestmoongathering.com.

Young performed at the 2024 Harvest Moon concert, where he was joined by his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate Stephen Stills.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.