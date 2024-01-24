Neil Young to headline 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents

By Jill Lances

Neil Young has been announced as one of the headliners for the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival, taking place September 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Young will co-headline opening night with Beck, with Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band booked for Friday, Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on Saturday, and Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket on Sunday.

Bourbon & Beyond is expanding this year to include two new stages and 40 more artists, with the bill also including The Beach BoysMelissa EtheridgePatty SmythChris IsaakLyle LovettBruce Hornsby and the NoisemakersSoul AsylumThe National and Matchbox Twenty.

Passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. More information, including a complete lineup, can be found at bourbonandbeyond.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!