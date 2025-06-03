Neil Young invites Donald Trump to his upcoming tour

Neil Young has been very vocal about his opinions of Donald Trump — and he just invited the president to check out his upcoming tour.

In a new post on his Neil Young Archives website titled "WAKE UP AMERICA," the rocker called out the current administration.

"Our country and our way of life, that which our fathers and their fathers fought for, is now threatened by our government," he wrote. "This is not what we voted for. This is our new reality. Our government is out of control, not standing for us. You can stand up for American values this summer, for our children and theirs."

Young then brought up his upcoming tour, kicking off in the U.S. on Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let’s all come together and stand for American values," he wrote. "We will not be doing a political show. We will be playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy together."

He added, "President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades."

Young also mentioned Bruce Springsteen, who's been very vocal about Trump during his current U.K. and European tour.

"Bruce Springsteen and many others will be in our country this summer, there for you playing our favorite music, songs like 'Born in the USA,'" Young wrote, although The Boss isn’t touring the U.S. this year. "We are proud of who we are, and must never let our government forget it."

Young's world tour kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. A complete schedule can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

