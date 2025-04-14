Neil Young, Joan Baez perform at Bernie Sanders’ Fighting Oligarchy rally

Neil Young and Joan Baez were among the artists who performed Sunday at Senator Bernie Sanders' Fighting Oligarchy: Where Do We Go From Here rally at Los Angeles' Gloria Molina Grand Park.

According to setlist.fm, Young performed the track "Rainbow of Colors," off his album Colorado, which was the first time he'd played the song since 2019. Then he broke out his classic "Rockin' in the Free World," and was joined by Baez and Maggie Rogers, who was also one of the performers at the rally.

Baez treated the crowd to a five-song set that included "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around," "There But for Fortune," and John Lennon's "Imagine," as well as "America the Beautiful" and Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," for which she was joined by Rogers.

And Young, Baez and Rogers weren't the only musicians Sanders got to rub elbows with this past weekend. He turned up at the Coachella Festival in Indio, California, making an appearance during Clairo's set, with Florida congressman Maxwell Frost, who is the youngest member of Congress.

