Neil Young, John Mellencamp to headline Farm Aid in Virginia Beach

(L-R) Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp backstage at Farm Aid at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, United States on September 16, 2017. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

The 2026 edition of Farm Aid is set to take place Sept. 26 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, marking the annual benefit's first time in the area.

Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff are all set to perform. Young, who canceled a 2026 tour of Europe and the U.K. to take a break, will be performing with his band The Chrome Hearts, while Matthews will perform with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

Other artists on the bill include Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Turnpike Troubadours, Lukas Nelson, Jesse Welles, Sierra Ferrell, I’m With Her, Mon Rovîa, Amythyst Kiah, Lily Meola and Chris Pierce.

"Family farmers grow our food and strengthen our communities. And when farmers struggle like they are now, communities feel it too," says Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson. "The challenges farmers face threaten their livelihoods and put all of us at risk."

He adds, "We're bringing Farm Aid to Virginia to stand with the farmers and fishers who feed Hampton Roads and beyond — and to grow a food system that works for everyone."

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. More info can be found at FarmAid.org.

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