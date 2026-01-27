Neil Young offers Greenland residents free access to his archives

eil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Neil Young is offering up his music for free to folks in Greenland.

The rocker announced the news in a post on his Neil Young Archives website, offering up a free year subscription to the site "to all our friends in Greenland."

“I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” Young wrote. “It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality.”

He added, “This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free as long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example. LOVE EARTH.”

The Neil Young Archives site gives fans access to Young's catalog of music, including albums, live concert recordings and concert films. Those in Greenland need to register on the site, and they'll be sent a code for the free access.

Back in October, Young announced he was pulling his music off Amazon due to Jeff Bezos' support of the current administration, and in a more recent post he reiterated his stance.

“Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president,” he wrote. “The president’s international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon.”

"My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos," he added. "I think the message I am sending is important and clear."

