Neil Young planning to play “Cortez The Killer” with lost verses on tour

Rolling Stone reports that during a Zoom with subscribers to his Neil Young Archives site, the rocker revealed he's planning to perform the classic "Cortez The Killer" with previously lost lyrics that he hasn't performed in 50 years.
Also on the Zoom, Young gave fans more info on the Crosby, Stills & Nash Fillmore East 1969 live album, which he previously announced on his site, as well as the planned Archives III and IV box sets, which will cover a period of 30 years each, with IV being the final installment.
Young's Love Earth tour is set to kick off with a two-night stand in San Diego, California, on April 24 and 25. A complete list of dates can be found at neilyoungarchives.
Young and his band Crazy Horse are also set to release the new album, FU##IN' UP, on clear vinyl for Record Store Day, April 20. The black vinyl, CD and digital edition will be released April 26.
