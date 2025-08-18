Neil Young plays anti-corporate track 'This Note’s For You' for the first time since 1997

During his show Sunday night, he performed the song during his encore, which according to setlist.fm marked the first time he's performed the track since 1997. The song directly calls out corporations like Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser in its lyrics. The choice to add it to his set Sunday was notable as he was headlining a venue sponsored by a corporation, the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
"This Note's For You" was the subject of some controversy when the song was released. The title was inspired by Budweiser's "This Bud's For You" campaign, and the video for the track parodied popular ads that featured music and appearances by artists like Eric Clapton, Genesis and others, and included impersonators of Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.
