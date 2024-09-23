Neil Young plays first show with new band at Farm Aid 2024

The latest edition of Farm Aid took place in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Sept. 21. Neil Young took the stage with his new backing band, The Chrome Hearts, made up of Micah Nelson, Anthony LoGerfo and Corey McCormick.

According to setlist.fm, Young's set included Harvest Moon tracks "From Hank to Hendrix," "Harvest Moon" and "Unknown Legend," as well as "Love Earth" and "Heart of Gold," ending the set with "Powderfinger."

Young’s show was his first gig since canceling his Love Earth tour with Crazy Horse in June due to health issues. He and The Chrome Hearts are due to play two more shows at The Capitol Theatre in New York, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Young's Farm Aid co-founder John Mellencamp also performed during the event, treating the crowd to such classics as "Paper in Fire," "Check it Out," "Jack and Diane," "Rain on the Scarecrow" and "Pink Houses."

Additional performers included Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, as well as Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys.

Farm Aid, which launched in September 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, raises funds to support family farmers. Since its inception, the annual festival has raised more than $80 million to support programs helping the farming community.

