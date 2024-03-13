Neil Young putting his music back on Spotify

Two years after he pulled all his music from Spotify, Neil Young has announced he’s putting his music back on the streaming service, although he’s not necessarily happy about it.

"Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world — Spotify, where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again," Young shared on his Archives website. "My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at SPOTIFY."

Young demanded his music be pulled from Spotify back in January 2022, accusing the service of "spreading fake information" about the COVID-19 vaccine on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. At the time, he said they "can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both."

Neil said he can’t leave Apple and Amazon “because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all." He added, “I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs! They will now all be there for you except for the full sound we created.”

He also expressed his hope Spotify would improve their sound quality so “people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it.”

