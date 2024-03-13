Neil Young putting his music back on Spotify

"Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world — Spotify, where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again," Young shared on his Archives website. "My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at SPOTIFY."
Young demanded his music be pulled from Spotify back in January 2022, accusing the service of "spreading fake information" about the COVID-19 vaccine on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. At the time, he said they "can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both."
