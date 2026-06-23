Neil Young releases new concert film to Archives website

: Neil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Neil Young is giving fans a look at his 2025 Love Earth tour with The Chrome Hearts.

The rocker has posted an hourlong concert film, titled Corduroy Plants, to his Neil Young Archives website. The film, which is available for free, was directed by Young's wife, Daryl Hannah, who also directed his 2025 documentary, Coastal.

The film comes just weeks after Young released the live album As Time Explodes, which features performances from his 2025 U.S. and European tour with The Chrome Hearts.

Young was supposed to launch a 2026 Europe and U.K. tour on June 19 in Manchester, England, but canceled the tour in February, citing the need to “take a break.”

In May he announced on his website that he has finished his second album with The Chrome Hearts, Second Song, although he has yet to reveal a release date. Their first album, Talking To The Trees, came out in 2025.

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