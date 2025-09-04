Neil Young releases protest song 'Big Crime'

Neil Young performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Neil Young debuted the new protest song “Big Crime” during his concert in Chicago on Aug. 27, and now he’s officially released the track.

The song, recorded with his band The Chrome Hearts during soundcheck for the Chicago show, is available via the rocker's Neil Young Archives site. A video of the performance is on YouTube.

In “Big Crime,” Young rails against President Donald Trump and the White House, with the rocker singing “Don’t need no fascist rules/ Don’t want no fascist schools/ Don’t want soldiers on our streets/ There’s big crime in DC at the White House."

He also sings “No more great again" several times in the song, a reference to Trump’s "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Young and The Chrome Hearts are currently on their Love Earth tour, which hits Woodinville, Washington, on Thursday. The tour wraps Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

