Neil Young celebrating 50th anniversary of 'Time Fades Away' with new vinyl reissue

By Jill Lances

Neil Young is reissuing the live album Time Fades Away in celebration of its upcoming 50th anniversary.

Time Fades Away 50 will be released November 3 on limited edition clear vinyl. It will feature not only the original nine songs on the album but a bonus track, "The Last Trip To Tulsa," which Young previously included on his Archives Vol. 2 box set.

Released October 1973, Time Fades Away came out after Young's successful Harvest album and featured previously unreleased songs. It was recorded during the Harvest tour, with backing band Stray Gators, and also featured David Crosby and Graham Nash on harmony vocals and acoustic guitar.

Time Fades Away was previously reissued in 2014 as part of Young's Record Store Day Official Release Series Discs 5-8 Vinyl Box Set. It wasn't released on CD until 2017.

Time Fades Away 50 is available for preorder now at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives. All purchases come with a high-res download of the album.

