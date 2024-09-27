Neil Young celebrating 50th anniversary of 'On The Beach' with clear vinyl release

Neil Young is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his fifth studio album, On The Beach.

The milestone will be marked with the release of a limited-edition clear vinyl pressing of the album, which will feature “50” on the front cover.

Originally released in July 1974 following the huge success of 1972's #1 album Harvest, On The Beach features Young backed by Crazy Horse members Billy Talbot on bass and Ralph Molina on drums. It also features contributions from The Band's Levon Helm and Rick Danko, David Crosby and Graham Nash, and Ben Keith, Rusty Kershaw, Tim Drummond and George Whitsell.

On The Beach 50th Anniversary Edition will be available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, as well as at music retailers.

