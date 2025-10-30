Neil Young’s latest video is ripped from the headlines

Neil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from making a political statement, Neil Young has posted a video on his Neil Young Archives website shining a light on our current political climate.

The video, “as time explodes,” features an instrumental Young track. It's paired with footage of news reports on various current events, including the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, President Donald Trump accepting a plane from Qatar and the president sending the National Guard to U.S. cities. There are also clips of billionaires like Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook and more.

The clip ends with footage of news coverage of the Oct. 18 No Kings protest in various cities across the U.S., showing off many of the signs in the crowds.

