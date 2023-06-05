Neil Young's 'Official Release Series Volume 5' to feature four classic albums

Neil Young fans have a lot to look forward to in July.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced the fifth installment in his Official Release Series, this time comprised of four remastered albums: 1989's Freedom, which includes the Young classic "Rockin' In The Free World"; 1990's Ragged Glory; and two albums from 1991: the live record Weld and the companion Arc, described as "a 35-minute outburst of feedback, improvisation, guitar solos and vocal fragments."

Official Release Series Volume 5, dropping July 14, will be released as a numbered vinyl box set, the first time these albums have been remastered for vinyl, and Arc's first time on vinyl ever. The set will include the four albums on nine vinyl LPs. There will also be a numbered CD set, featuring six CDs.

Both sets will be available at the Greedy Hand Store at the Neil Young Archives, as well as music retailers and most digital services. It is available for preorder now.

