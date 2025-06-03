Neil Young's 'The Needle and the Damage Done' covered for Sweet Relief compilation

A new cover of Neil Young's classic track "The Needle and the Damage Done" is part of an upcoming compilation to benefit Sweet Relief.

The new take on the song is done by Sixpence None The Richer, best known for their top 10 pop hit "Kiss Me." Young's version, about the effects of addiction on musicians, appeared on his 1972 album Harvest.

"This is such a powerful song," Sixpence frontwoman Leigh Nash shares. "Addiction plagues so many people making it very easy to put our hearts into a sadly, but truly timeless song. We are so happy to be a part of this beautiful record."

The song will appear on the upcoming compilation Sweet Relief - We Can Help, which will be released June 20. The album features covers by such artists as Michael Penn and Amy Mann, Ben Harper and Peter Case, Lucinda Williams and others.

Sixpence None The Richer's cover of "The Needle and the Damage Done" is available now via digital outlets.

Proceeds from the album will benefit Sweet Relief, which provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals.

