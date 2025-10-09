New auction includes signed instruments from Ringo Starr, the Eagles & more

Ringo Starr, Bonnie Raitt and the Eagles are among the artists who have contributed to a new auction to benefit the National Independent Talent Organization and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

The auction features signed instruments and other rare memorabilia, including a drumhead signed by Starr, a Takamine acoustic guitar signed by the current members of the Eagles, and a Fender Stratocaster signed by Raitt.

There’s also a Fender Stories Collection Mike Campbell Red Dog Telecaster signed by the Heartbreakers star, a drumhead signed by the members of Def Leppard, a signed 2009 ESP black Firebird guitar from Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s personal collection, a Fender Squier Stratocaster signed by members of Styx and more.

The NITO x Sweet Relief charity auction is running from now until Oct. 22 via Charity Buzz.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward NITO's work supporting independent talent reps and the artists they work for. A portion will also go toward the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which helps musicians and music industry workers in need.

