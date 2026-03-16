New auction offers VIP experience to Bruce Springsteen Center's American Music Honors

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music’s fourth annual American Music Honors will take place April 18, and folks now have a chance to snag a VIP experience to the event.

Julien’s Auctions, in partnership with New Jersey's Monmouth University, where the Bruce Springsteen Center is located, is auctioning off a VIP package for two to this year’s celebration. The event will honor Patti Smith, The E Street Band, The Doors, Dionne Warwick and Dr. Dre. It will also include a posthumous tribute to The Band.

American Music Honors will be held at the Pollak Theatre on the Monmouth campus. It will feature Stevie Van Zandt’s Disciples of Soul as the evening’s house band, with Springsteen, Van Zandt and music producer Jimmy Iovine serving as presenters.

The VIP experience will include two tickets to the American Music Honors, plus admission to a VIP cocktail reception, access to event rehearsals, a meet-and-greet with this year’s honorees, a signed poster and a VIP swag bag.

Bidding on the package is open now and closes March 30 at 1 p.m. ET. It is estimated to sell for between $2,000 and $4,000.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, which will officially open to the public on June 7. The American Music Honors auction is the first in a series of auctions in support of the Bruce Springsteen Center.

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