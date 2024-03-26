New Beach Boys documentary to air on Disney +

A new documentary about the The Beach Boys is set to premiere next month on Disney+.

The Beach Boys, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, takes fans back to the beginning of the California band and will include never-before-seen footage as well as all-new interviews from band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston.

The documentary will also include a new interview with former member Blondie Chaplin, audio from another former member Ricky Fataar plus appearances by late members Carl and Dennis Wilson. In addition, fellow musicians like Lindsey Buckingham, Don Was, Janelle Monáe and Ryan Tedder contribute to the documentary.

The Beach Boys will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting May 24. The official soundtrack to the documentary will also be available on streaming services the same day.

The documentary is just one of several treats in store this year for fans of The Beach Boys. The group will release their official book The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys on April 2. They are also reissuing their Shut Down, Vol 2 album on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29.

