New Beach Boys documentary to air on Disney +

The Beach Boys, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, takes fans back to the beginning of the California band and will include never-before-seen footage as well as all-new interviews from band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston.
The Beach Boys will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting May 24. The official soundtrack to the documentary will also be available on streaming services the same day.
The documentary is just one of several treats in store this year for fans of The Beach Boys. The group will release their official book The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys on April 2. They are also reissuing their Shut Down, Vol 2 album on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29.
