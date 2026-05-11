New Beatles fan experience to open at iconic 3 Savile Row in London

The Beatles perform on rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Saville Row from 'Get Back' (courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd))

Fans of The Beatles will have a new reason to plan a trip to London next year.

It was just announced that 3 Savile Row, the early location of the band's Apple Corps headquarters, in Mayfair, London, will open its doors as the first-ever official Beatles fan experience.

The Beatles at 3 Savile Row, opening in 2027, will consist of seven floors filled with never-before-seen archival material from Apple Corps Ltd, along with rotating exhibits, a recreation of the original studio where the band recorded Let it Be, a fan store and more. Fans will also be able to access the building's rooftop where The Beatles performed their famous Jan. 30, 1969, rooftop concert, their final public performance together.

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around,” says Paul McCartney. “There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready."

Ringo Starr adds, “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

And that's not all. It seems a second yet-to-be-revealed experience is also in the works, with details to be announced at a later date. Fans can register now to be the first to hear more news when its announced.

Not to be confused with the tech company Apple, Apple Corps LTD is a multimedia company founded by The Beatles in the 1960s, and included Apple Records, which the band launched in 1968.

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