New Beatles documentary coming to Disney+ in November

A new documentary about The Beatles is coming to Disney+ in November.

Beatles '64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band's first-ever visit to America and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles' first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who also co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon, have given new interviews that are featured in the film, plus there will be interviews from Beatles fans.

Beatles '64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

