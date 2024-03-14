New Bon Jovi album, 'Forever,' coming June 7, listen to single "Legendary" now

After quite a few teases, Bon Jovi has finally announced details of their new album.

Called Forever, it'll be out June 7 and is now available for preorder in multiple formats, including colored vinyl, cassettes, and limited-edition signed copies.

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," says Jon Bon Jovi in a statement.

Forever is the band's first release since their album 2020, which came out four years ago.

The first single, "Legendary," and accompanying video are out now. In the video, Jon and the band are performing at a recording studio which opens up to show them standing in a green field, with a huge moon visible in the sky behind them. Throughout the video, a number of young people are shown looking up at the moon; at the end, they're all standing in a group, looking at it together.

Tonight, March 14, the band's new documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere at the South by Southwest Festival in Texas. It streams on Hulu April 26.

Here's the track list for Forever:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss the Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls of Jericho"

"I Wrote You a Song"

"Living in Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

