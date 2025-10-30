New book about Genesis’ Tony Banks coming in 2026

Tony Banks of Genesis performs during their "The Last Domino?" Tour at Little Caesars Arena on November 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Genesis founding member and keyboardist Tony Banks is the subject of a new book coming in 2026.

Tony Banks: Man of Spells – The Magician of Genesis is written by Italian music journalist Mario Giammetti. He has written 15 books about Genesis, including Genesis – 1967 to 1975: The Peter Gabriel Years and Genesis – 1975 to 2025: The Phil Collins Years.

The Banks book is described as a look into the life of “one of rock music’s most gifted and influential writers and performers,” focusing not just on his career with Genesis but on his “frequently overlooked solo career.”

The book is culled from interviews Giammetti conducted with Banks over the years, as well interviews with others in the artist’s inner circle. It will also feature more than 100 images, including rare and previously unpublished photographs.

"While there have been various books written by or about all the other major players in Genesis, there has until now never been one focused exclusively on Tony Banks," Gregory Spawton, co-owner of Kingmaker Publishing, which is publishing the book, says. "We felt it was important to shine a brighter light on his life and career."

Tony Banks: Man of Spells – The Magician of Genesis will be released Feb. 19. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.