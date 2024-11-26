New book about The Zombies coming next year

A new book about The Zombies is coming in 2025.

Times and Seasons – The Rise and Fall and Rise of The Zombies by Robin Platts promises to tell the band's "whole story in detail," using interviews with the group's five original members.

According to the description, the book follows The Zombies' career “from the mid-‘60s Decca Records hits and misses through the break-up, the solo years, and their unexpected revival in the 21st century."

Times and Seasons features a forward by Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs, who shares, "My love affair with the Zombies may have started in the sixties, but I love them still — even more, as I've had the great privilege of knowing what fine human beings they are and the great fortune of seeing them perform many times, watching them inspire a whole new generation of music lovers."

Times and Seasons – The Rise and Fall and Rise of The Zombies is available for preorder now, with shipping to begin early next year.

The Zombies, best known for such songs as “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season," were forced to end their touring career earlier this year after Rod Argent announced his retirement from the road after suffering a stroke.

In early November the band held their annual Begin Here Festival in their hometown of St. Albans, England, outside of London, which included an Argent tribute concert that featured his bandmates Colin Blunstone, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey and Søren Koch.

