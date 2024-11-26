New book about The Zombies coming next year

Times and Seasons – The Rise and Fall and Rise of The Zombies by Robin Platts promises to tell the band's "whole story in detail," using interviews with the group's five original members.
Times and Seasons features a forward by Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs, who shares, "My love affair with the Zombies may have started in the sixties, but I love them still — even more, as I've had the great privilege of knowing what fine human beings they are and the great fortune of seeing them perform many times, watching them inspire a whole new generation of music lovers."
Times and Seasons – The Rise and Fall and Rise of The Zombies is available for preorder now, with shipping to begin early next year.
