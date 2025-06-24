New book of Bob Dylan’s art to be released in November

Bob Dylan is set to publish a new book dedicated to his art.

Point Blank (Quick Studies), to be released Nov. 18, is made up of about 100 works of art that the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer created between 2021 and 2022, many of which have never been seen before. It is the first major publication of Dylan's artwork in over a decade.

According to a press release, these works include drawings of "roller-skating lovers, a suit of armor, a suspension bridge, a karaoke singer, a roll of Scotch tape" and more, with the book mostly made up of portraits, still lifes and landscapes.

"This book showcases Bob Dylan's mastery of telling stories, creating moods and provoking feelings," Simon & Schuster Vice President and publisher Sean Manning says. "The images are deeply evocative, at once innocent and world-weary, joyous and forlorn, humorous and sensual, enigmatic and familiar."

He adds, "Dylan's ability to find beauty and mystery in the seemingly mundane is one of his great gifts—and the gift he's continually given to the public over the years, including now with Point Blank."

Point Blank (Quick Studies) is available for preorder now.

And that's not the only Dylan book news. A new audio version of his 2004 memoir, Chronicles: Volume 1, is also coming on Nov. 18. While an abridged version of the book has been available since 2004, the new recording is unabridged and will be narrated by actor Sean Penn.

