New book delves into John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s relationship

There have been a lot of books written about The Beatles over the years, and now a new one will focus on the relationship between John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs, by author Ian Leslie, will be released April 8. It's described as a "myth-shattering biography of a relationship that changed the cultural history of the world."

According to the description, John & Paul follows the "twists and turns" of the rock stars' relationship, revealing "how these shifts manifested themselves in the music." It will offer readers "an intimate and insightful new look at two of the greatest icons in music history, and rich insights into the nature of creativity, collaboration, and human intimacy."

John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs is available for preorder now.

