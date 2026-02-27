New book highlighting George Harrison's personal photos coming in October

Fans of The Beatles are about to get a new look at the band from the point of view of George Harrison.

Random House is set to release the new book The Third Eye: Early Photographs in October, described as "the first ever collection of George Harrison's personal photos taken between 1963 and 1970."

The book will feature over 200 color and black-and-white images capturing the rise of The Beatles. The images, curated by Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, were taken from the rocker’s personal photos and 8mm film stills.

According to the description, the photos give fans an "inside look at the human beings behind the Beatles, trying to hold onto themselves—and enjoy themselves—while standing at the center of the storm."

The book will include essays by Olivia, as well as authors Colm Tóibín and George Saunders, and the photos will feature commentary, including never-before-seen quotes from George.

The Third Eye: Early Photographs will be released Oct. 6 in the U.S. and is available for preorder now. There will also be a deluxe edition coming later in the fall.

