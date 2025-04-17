New book takes in-depth look at Bruce Springsteen’s 'Born to Run' in time for 50th anniversary

Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run will celebrate its 50th anniversary in August, and to coincide with the milestone, a new book is set to delve into the iconic album.

Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run, from music journalist Peter Ames Carlin, will give fans an in-depth look at the writing and recording of every song on the album.

According to the description, the book details “a tortuous process that betrayed the fault lines in Springsteen’s psyche and career, even as it revealed the depth of his vision and the power of his determination." The description also says Carlin had “unprecedented access to Springsteen, his bandmates, and his longtime collaborators.”

Carlin is no stranger to Springsteen. He previously wrote a biography on The Boss, titled Bruce, which was released in 2012.

Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run will be released Aug. 5 and is available for preorder now.

Released on Aug. 25, 1975, Born to Run was Springsteen's third studio album and his first commercial success. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard chart, which at the time was Springsteen's highest-charting record, and went on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The album contained several tunes that are now considered Springsteen classics, including the title track, “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” “Backstreets” and “Jungleland.”

In 2003, Born to Run was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

